Kamaru Usman takes Miami from Gamebred

I remember a time when UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was heralded because he didn’t talk trash. Social media fans would pile on his enemies if they dared say something disrespectful to him. That’s not the case anymore. Fame and money always seem to change things.

Jorge Masvidal took a fight with the champion on one week notice in 2020. He came up short and lost by way of decision which is fairly impressive. With no time to prepare against a fighter of that caliber things could go horribly wrong. It seemed as if a rematch was a no-brainer but it didn’t materialize right away.

Dana White has been hinting that this is a fight just around the bend and so have the fighters. The trash talk between the two has certainly heated up and Usman’s latest comments have probably set Masvidal’s ire ablaze.

Jorge is proud of and loves his city. Miami is mentioned in just about every interview he does outside of The Octagon. A lot of athletes take offense if you take a shot at where they call home but the welterweight champ took it to a new level. He skipped the insults and just hijacked it.

How well do you think this is going to go over with Jorge Masvidal? The build up for this has already started and as this fight draws closer it’s going to explode.