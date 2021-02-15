Romero is massive for Bellator showdown with Anthony Johnson

43 year old Yoel Romero doesn’t look like he is slowing down anytime soon.

He looks monstrous ahead of his Bellator light heavyweight tournament fight with fellow former UFC standout Anthony Johnson. The pair are a part of an eight man tournament which includes the champion Vadim Nemkov. Yoel isn’t the tourney favorite in the eyes of the odds makers, Anthony Johnson is, but after seeing this photo they may change their minds.

#runforyourlife



The tournament pairings are set and is an MMA fan dream scenario with fights like Ryan Bader vs Lyoto Machida, Romero vs Johnson, and champ Nemkov vs Phil Davis. You can take a look at all of the matchups below.

The tournament kicks off later this year and will air on the Showtime channel. Who do you think will win?