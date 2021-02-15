Kamaru Usman poses for “big boy” photo with Dana White, Street Jesus claps back

Jorge Masvidal had one week to get ready for welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in July of last year at UFC 251. He was stepping in as a last minute replacement for Gilbert Burns and while he may have lost by decision he garnered at least a little more respect from the haters for saving that main event.

You can’t fault Jorge for taking that opportunity and expecting the favor of a return fight with a proper camp this time around. It looks like he will be getting what he wants if you believe the recent talk between the two.

The conversations really got going after Usman knocked out Gilbert Burns in the third at UFC 258 on Saturday because it didn’t take long for Masvidal to call for his shot and Usman to say yes. Then, this photo was posted on Twitter…

I don’t know exactly what it was that Usman was referring to in the next tweet but everyone including Masvidal had an idea…

I’m feeling generous!!! — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 15, 2021

Fans and Jorge must have believed he was referring to a rematch. His response was super necessary and 100% Street Jesus (Masvidal’s nickname).

You feeling generous and I’m feeling gooned out. I’m taking everything. What’s yours is mine #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) February 15, 2021

If this exchange, the simple back-and-forth is any indication what the build up might crescendo at before the fight we could be looking at Conor Mcgregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov levels of animosity.

It’s strange how quiet Colby Covington has been. Hmmm.