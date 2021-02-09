UFC fighter Claudia Gadelha sizzles in nude Instagram photo

UFC strawweight Claudia Gadelha is currently ranked at #7 in the division and #15 in the women’s pound for pound. She has been fighting in the UFC since 2014 and she has almost 1 million followers on Instagram. She has notable wins over Angela Hill, Carla Esparza, Karolina Kowalkiewicz, and Jessica Aguilar. She is definitely a clever and skilled fighter.

Add her skill to her good looks and you have a perfect storm for social media. She recently posted a nude picture, Instagram appropriate of course that has over 60,000 likes and it’s not difficult to see why.

When she shares pictures like this there is usually a positive body message for a caption. What do you think of it?