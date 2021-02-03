HRMMA 117 Free Fight: Top pro prospect Isaiah Ferguson vs Justin King

HRMMA 117 goes down on Saturday night in Shepherdsville Kentucky. The B2 Fighting Series flag ship has been on the forefront of Kentucky allowing a limited number of fans to safely attend. This event sold out in nine minutes probably in part due to the main event featuring one of the hottest prospects in professional MMA.

Isaiah Ferguson has a solid record of 8-2. His two losses are via decision, one split. In his 8 wins has finished 7 decisively. He is a member of the legendary Fighting Ferguson family. Two of his brothers Taz and BJ appeared on The Ultimate Fighter season 14. Isaiah is possibly one victory away from making it on the show himself should it return or at the very least as a contestant on Dana White’s Contender Series. He has to get past Terry Lemaire on Saturday first.

Before he fights in the main event and Shepherdsville check out his battle with Justin King in 2019 at HRMMA 110.

HRMMA 117 PPV Purchase. http://HRMMA.com/programs