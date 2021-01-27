Coach Mike Brown ‘not guessing’ while training Masvidal for Covington

American Top Team Coach Mike Brown had a front row seat to watch both Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal training at one point. Covington famously left the gym and the bad blood between he and Jorge is still there and well documented. A grudge match between the two is rumored to finally be happening this year and for mixed martial arts fans – including us – it is a true gift.

2020 was a crap show. Between all of the event cancellations, coronavirus deaths, and US Capitol riots it wasn’t the best of times. 2021 started off with a bang though when Dustin Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and if we get Masvidal versus Covington in the first half of this year it might help ease some more of the insanity from everyone being in lockdown.

Coach Mike Brown understands that Colby is a top level fighter with top level skills and doesn’t seem to be overlooking him despite his faith in Jorge if the bout occurs. He does feel that he has a slight edge because he has seen them both in action (via MMAJunkie).

You know what the guy does, so it’s a little easier to fine tune the training. You know exactly what his strengths and weakness is. You’re not guessing. I guess it’s very black and white. You know exactly what you need to do, and I think it will be a little easier to train for.

The magnitude of this contest should it happen is also not lost on him.

It should be a title fight. It should be one of the biggest names in the sport. They should sell pay-per-views. It’s not a co-main event on a Fight Night. This should be a pay-per-view headliner against another equally big draw, and I think Jorge is probably the second-biggest draw in the sport probably to Conor honestly. And hopefully he is rewarded for what he’s done and what he’s created and is compensated appropriately.

Who do you think would win?