Jake Paul makes it clear why Ben Askren was his choice for boxing opponent

Internet personality and menace turned novice freak show boxer Jake Paul has found his next opponent. It isn’t Conor McGregor. It isn’t Dillon Danis. It isn’t even Artem Lobov. Jake accepted a boxing match with someone known primarily for high-level wrestling.

Enter retired UFC and Bellator veteran Ben Askren. Ben was very successful outside of the UFC. He went 1-2 in the organization and was on the receiving end of a record setting five second knockout from Jorge Masvidal. Needless to say there was a collective groan on social media when the announcement was made.

If you visit this site often then you know how we feel about boxers refusing to step into the cage and MMA fighters being suckered into the boxing ring. This may be one of the worst transitions from the cage to the ring to ever happen.

Jake Paul made it clear via ESPN MMA why he chose Ben and we don’t blame him. Check it out.

The contest will air later this year on the same service as Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Junior did, Triller.