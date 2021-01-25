UFC fighter believes he’s next for Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier cemented his name as one of the best in the UFC’s lightweight division by knocking out Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Despite being a picky fighter in terms of opponents he may not have much of a choice now that he’s the last man who beat the company’s big money draw. This means that if lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov truly retired as he claimed then he is technically the uncrowned champ. It is very likely that he will be fighting for the undisputed lightweight championship in his next outing. The question remains as to who it will be.

Dustin has already defeated Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, Max Holloway, and Dan Hooker. Speaking of Dan.

Michael Chandler dispatched Hooker at UFC 257 in the first round in a way that woke up everybody who fights at 155 pounds. Chandler is a former Bellator champion who decided to make the jump to the UFC. Along with his jump came a lot of questions that were answered emphatically by his KO victory. This certainly puts him in the mix and in line for a title shot if he can get another impressive win or two. No names have been given for his next opponent but he he thinks he knows the name.

Michael told TMZ that he believes Poirier is next. Check it out.