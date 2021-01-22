McGregor says Khabib ‘running’, wants to fight multiple times in Q1 2021

When Stephen A. Smith has somebody on their show he always manages to get some good answers. He had a very confident Connor McGregor on ahead of his UFC 257 fight on Saturday with Dustin Poirier. He commented on why a rematch with current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov hasn’t happened and the Irishman said the Russian was scared. He also made it clear that he wants to fight multiple times in the first quarter of this year. The odds of Conor McGregor fighting more than twice this year are pretty high so I guess we will all have to wait and see. This video is worth a watch, check it out.