UFC pioneer dead at 51 from coronavirus

2021 is already starting off poorly.

UFC 7 runner up Paul Varelans announced in December that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and said “feel like hell“. The disease is extremely varied in terms of how severe the symptoms are. For some they experience little to none and then there are the extreme cases like Paul. There doesn’t seem to be a middle ground.

Varelans was put in a medically induced coma and never recovered. We would like to send our condolences to his friends and family and let them know we appreciated what he did for mixed martial arts.

Here was the post he shared initially.

He retired with a record of 9-9.