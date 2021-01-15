Drew McIntyre among WWE stars to test positive for coronavirus

WWE wrestling star Drew McIntyre has tested positive for the coronavirus.

There were reportedly several other wrestlers that also tested positive but their names have not been given.

Drew put out a series of videos telling fans to take it seriously but he reassured them he had no symptoms. This is good news given how important he is to the RAW brand right now.

WWE announced on Monday that McIntyre was in quarantine after testing positive for the virus. Drew told fans he wasn’t sure where he got it from because the only time he gets out of his house is to go to work. He apparently tested negative two days before the positive test so it is difficult to pinpoint the moment when he may have come in contact with it.

we wish Drew a speedy recovery.