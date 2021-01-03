Chris Hemsworth looks like a beast hitting the pads

Thor versus Jake Paul. Make it happen.

Chris Hemsworth who portrays the superhero Thor in Marvel movies is known for his impressive physique. When you are playing the god of thunder you have to look the part and he truly does. His work out videos have inspired and in some cases discouraged others from trying to achieve the same look. To put it simply, the man is a beast.

A video of Chris throwing leather during some mitt work appeared on Twitter and honestly it isn’t that bad. In fact we would put our money on the actor should he choose to face some of the freak show boxers out there like the Paul brothers, Jake and Logan.

Don’t believe it? Just watch this video.

Chris Hemsworth brought some thunder on the mitts⚡️💪



(via @ChrisHemsworth) pic.twitter.com/Abd1fZtLwf — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 2, 2021

Which Paul brother would you like to see him face?