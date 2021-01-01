Mick Foley reveals he has coronavirus

Another professional wrestler has revealed that they have tested positive for coronavirus. Granted, this one is retired but they still pop up occasionally on WWE TV.

Former WWE champion Mick Foley also known as Cactus Jack, Mankind, and Dude Love revealed via Twitter that he had contracted the disease. The odd thing about it is how and when he contracted it. He tested positive after a virtual signing in December. In the video below he talks about the laundry list of symptoms he is experiencing and asks everyone to continue to try and take as many precautions as possible.