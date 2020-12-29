Striking coach Owen Roddy weighs in on Mcgregor’s training

Conor McGregor‘s longtime friend and striking coach Owen Roddy has been training with the Irishman ahead of his next fight. Conor Will be facing Dustin Poirier in January 2021 unless the coronavirus curse strikes again.

I hope I didn’t just jinx it.

One of the talking points Owen has repeatedly hit on in the past few weeks is how many strikes Dustin takes on a regular basis in a fight. When you are facing someone like McGregor with heavy hands taking heaps of punches to the the face is not recommended. Conor is looking massive in his photos on Instagram and if that new strength adds power without compromising speed it could be another quick win for Conor.

Owen spoke with The Mac Life where he talked about the potential disappointment of no Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch for McGregor. He went more in depth on the striking strategy against Poirier, the possibility of a 2021 third fight with Nate Diaz, and the Irishman’s potential future.