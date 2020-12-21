Rob Font calls out TJ Dillashaw

It’s going around. Call outs are flying left and right in the UFC.

Rob font surprised everybody on Saturday when he beat Marlon Moraes in the first round by TKO. Moraes had previously challenged for the bantamweight Championship, albeit unsuccessfully, but on paper the fight looked like it would be a competitive one. At 3:47 seconds of round number one, Font finished him off making a statement to the rest of the division. A division that is stacked right now.

Petr Yan is the reigning king of the division but there are sharks circling him very closely. Guys like Aljamain Sterling, Cory Sandhagen, former champs Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw. The latter is returning from a two-year PED suspension and he is already being called out by José Aldo. It’s crazy right now.

TJ is now being called out by Font. This would be a good return bout for Dillashaw but in terms of name value odds are that he would choose Aldo. Whatever his decision is, Rob is ready. Check it out.