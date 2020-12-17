The 32-year-old Conor McGregor returns at the start of 2021, which will be his first appearance in just over a year. He will be coming off the back of a first round TKO stoppage of Donald Cerrone, when winning in just 40 seconds and there is no doubt, that he still remains one of the leading fighters in the organisation. McGregor returns on January 23rd, as he takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The pair will be headlining the event, with McGregor heading in as the favourite. He is set to be well backed by punters and the Illinois online gambling market could be the next to open, with fans in the state looking to place bets on this upcoming event. McGregor is the odds-on favourite and will be expected to pick up the victory in this much anticipated event.

McGregor has a professional record of 22 wins and just four losses, with the most recent of these coming against Khabib, back at UFC 229. This was the biggest event in the organisations history and McGregor is still searching for the rematch, but this does not appear likely. McGregor made his first start in the UFC back in 2013 and has a record in the organisation of 10 wins and two losses. That of course also included the victory over Dustin Poirier back at UFC 178 in 2014. It resulted in a first round TKO stoppage victory for the Irishman and this is why he is incredibly confident of picking up another victory over Poirier. Both have clearly improved greatly in the last six years, so it sets up for a fascinating rematch between the pair.

Dustin Poirier then brings in a record of 26 wins and six losses, with one no contest. He has won six of his last eight fights, with one loss and the no contest against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211 in 2017. Since his defeat to McGregor, he has also picked up ten UFC victories, which is why he goes into the fight with a much greater chance of success. Poirier has also won five of his last six fights, with his only defeat coming against Khabib Nurmagomedov, so this sets up for a fascinating contest, with two of the leading fighters in the sport.