Greg Hardy is the latest UFC fighter to flirt with transitioning to boxing

The number of mixed martial arts competitors that want to taste that sweet, sweet freak-show boxing money is growing. Conor McGregor made over $100 million for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Junior and it was open season on cross sport challenges.

if the money was better in mixed martial arts there would be a lot a boxers making the jump but since it isn’t we are forced to watch multi dimensional combat athletes stripped of their arsenal and stepping from the MMA cage to the boxing ring. I don’t think it’s going to stop anytime soon.

The latest to express boxing interest is UFC heavyweight and former NFL player Greg Hardy (via MMAJunkie).

After I get done shutting this down, handling my MMA business, I want to venture into the boxing realm. I’m trying to holler at Dana (White). Hopefully we can get some fights in the Zuffa Boxing world, Top Rank, Al Haymon – somebody come holler at this dude because I definitely want to go over there and knock out ‘The Gypsy King,’ make light work of that English cat Joshua, or whatever it is, ‘Cry-baby Bomber.’ We’ll knock all those guys out, man. Of course you know I’m going to work for it. It’s an aspiration I think will come true real fast, and I can’t wait for it.

I know we are supposed to follow our dreams and believe in ourselves but Greg you might be getting ahead of yourself there. What do you think his chances are against real competition in a boxing ring?