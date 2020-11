Mike Tyson takes on Roy Jones Jr in a legend versus legend boxing match tomorrow night. As of now the fight will go eight, 2-minute rounds, and the fight will stop if there’s a cut – and no knockouts allowed. The main card starts at 9PM and you can purchase it by clicking here.

You can watch the weigh-ins for the Roy Jones Jr. versus Mike Tyson legends fight at 5 PM right here via the stream below.