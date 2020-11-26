Watch Deiveson Figueiredo finally get his $50K bonus from Dana White

UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo felt slighted when he failed to receive a performance bonus for his submission win at UFC 255 on November 21st. He successfully defended his title by submitting Alex Perez in the first round via guillotine choke. It was impressive and admittedly a little surprising when it didn’t earn him the extra $50,000.

Things got out of hand when cancel culture started getting involved on social media. Figueiredo was obviously upset and he made it known to anyone who would listen. Things were getting pretty heated and blown way out of proportion by angry fans about him not receiving the cash award. It got so bad that the champion was threatening to quit but it got worked out and his social media tantrum ended up getting him what he wanted and probably deserved.

Here is the moment UFC President Dana White delivered the money…