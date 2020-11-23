The hilarious moment Dana White finds out Jones versus Tyson has a no KO rule

The Roy Jones Junior versus Mike Tyson over 50 legends exhibition fight extravaganza just keeps getting more bizarre. First, it comes out that there will be no athletic commission assigned judges and then that there is apparently a no knock out rule. CBS reported that the term “sparring“ was what the California Athletic Commission referred to the contest as. What is going on?

I get that it’s an exhibition bout but people are buying it on pay per view and they usually like a definitive victor. I would imagine that this news leaking out had killed any interest aside from the hardcore fans. Thankfully, the WBC is stepping up and assigning three of their own judges.

Check out the reaction of UFC president Dana White when he found out about the no knockout rule.

What do you think of all of this?