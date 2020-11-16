ESPN Ringside shares photos of ripped Tyson weeks from Jones bout

It still feels weird in 2020 to say that we can’t wait to watch Mike Tyson face off against Roy Jones Junior.

Two weeks from now former heavyweight champions Mike Tyson and Roy Jones will be stepping back into the squared circle. Both of them are over 50 and in surprisingly good shape age considered. The fight is billed as an exhibition but our guess is that they will be civil for the first round and it will get ugly in the second or third. We could be wrong and it might be a genuine snooze fest between two senior citizens trying to relive their glory days. We will have to wait and see like the rest of you.

Please don’t be boring…

ESPN Ringside shared a few pics of Tyson that we think will surprise you. This doesn’t look like a man in his 50s.

Two weeks out and @MikeTyson is yoked 👀 pic.twitter.com/VZ1Ebr1nmP — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 16, 2020

Two weeks to go!