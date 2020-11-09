FREE: Urijah Faber vs Petr Yan

Current UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan takes on challenger Aljamain Sterling on December 12 at UFC 256. Sterling has been waiting patiently in line for his shot and when it was finally announced it was nestled in the co-main event slot. Fortunately for them, Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson was pulled from the card leaving the main event spot open. Petr is trying to prove that he is the real deal because the shadow of retired champion Henry Cejudo still hangs over the division. A high profile, main event title defense would help his cause.

Before they go to war check out Yan’s impressive victory over veteran Urijah Faber.