How to Secure Your Online Payments at Casinos

Many people can become nervous when they have to submit online payments to a casino. Though they want to be able to play their favourite games, not everyone wants to give out their financial information to multiple sites on the internet. You could get by with just playing free casino games, but playing with real cash credit is a great option too. Many casinos offer safe and protected payments to help you keep your payment information safe when you play online. Here are the best ways for you to secure your online payments at your favourite casino.

Find a Secure Casino

The first thing you need to make sure that you do when you log on to play at an online casino is find one that is secure. The vast majority of casinos are safe to play at, but there are a few that slip through the gaps and try to trap players. The first thing you should look at is the security of the website itself. If there is a small padlock next to the website’s address at the top of your screen, it is a secure and encrypted website that you will be able to give your information to. They should also have a short statement, usually in the FAQs about the type of encryption that they use to secure the site.

You should also make sure that you check their licenses. Casinos have to be licensed by certain governing bodies so they are able to offer their services to those in that particular country. It helps to ensure that players have some consumer rights, while also making sure that the casino is tied to a certain list of regulations. If the casino has a license, they will say which governing body it is with, and there will be a registration number. By searching that registration number at the licensing body, you should be able to find evidence of the license, thus deeming that it is indeed a safe casino to play at.

Verify Your Identity

Once you have signed up and presented payment options to the casino, it is important that you verify your identity with them. This is easily done, and it helps to assure the casino that you are a real person and not using fraudulent payment methods to play. Verification needs to take place before you make a withdrawal, but it can usually be activated at any time too.

All you will need to do is present certain documents to the casino. These will always be handled with the utmost confidentiality and care. They usually need to see some form of photo ID such as a passport, and a proof of address as a minimum. The casino that you choose to play at should lay out their identification processes fully at their site so you will know precisely what is expected when you try to verify yourself as a player.

E-Wallets

When it comes to payment methods themselves, one of the safest methods by far is an e-wallet. This is a third-party software that you make payments to like a bank account, and you can use them for online transactions. You might already use one in your own personal life – PayPal.

Not every casino accepts PayPal, but there are several other options that you could choose to use. Two of the most popular are called Neteller and Trustly, and at least one of them will always be an option at online casinos such as Comet room. Choosing to pay with one of these methods means that you won’t have to give any financial information to the casino. It will all be handled by your e-wallet.

Prepaid Cards

Another secure option is to use a prepaid method such as a Paysafecard. When you purchase a Paysafecard, you choose to load a certain amount of money onto it. You can then spend this at your leisure. Paysafecards are another option that you will frequently find at a variety of different casinos. They are easy to use, and also mean that you won’t have to provide financial information to a casino directly. If you also want to ensure that you are closely monitoring your budget for your casino play each month, a prepaid option like this can be a great help in doing so.

Mobile Pay

One option that you might also find at some casinos is the ability to pay using your mobile phone. This requires no financial information whatsoever – all you need to give the casino is your phone number. It can be a quick and easy way for you to manage your payments here.

When you decide to pay using your mobile phone, you just have to input your number and the amount that you want to deposit to the casino’s site. You will then be sent an SMS message with a code, that you put back into the casino to verify the deposit. It is quick and easy to manage! The bill for the deposit is added to your phone bill for the month so it is easy to pay too. If you are searching for a quick and easy payment method that does not generate multiple invoices for you to keep track of, this is definitely something to consider.

Keep Things Secure

No matter what, you need to ensure that you are keeping your payments at any online casino as secure as possible. Much of this can be done through choosing the right casino in the first place. You need to find somewhere that uses the latest levels of encryption and security to keep your details safe. A wide spread of payment methods is also a great sign, as it means that they are willing to work with you to find the method that works the best for you. Try to pick a payment method that comes from a provider that you can trust, such as PayPal or Neteller. That way, there will always be someone to turn to if something does go wrong.