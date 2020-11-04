THE RYDER CUP AND THE SOLHEIM CUP WILL BE TAKING PLACE BACK TO BACK IN 2023

The year 2023 has a lot of offer in terms of pleasing global golf fans. Two of the most important golf world events, the Ryder Cup and the Solheim Cup, will be held consecutively in 2023. The two-week golf festival will be a grand sports-treat for golf enthusiasts from the organizers. Moreover, the concept of the leading golf tournaments is also gaining impetus at leading sports betting platforms like MSW Sports Betting.

Being one of the most prestigious golf tournaments, the Ryder Cup has always remained the center of attraction for sports lovers. The grand contest takes place every two years, and golf fans from different parts of the world keenly wait for this tournament. Naturally, the Ryder Cup 2020 was also a point of excitement for everyone. After Team Europe’s victory in the last encounter in 2018, golf fans are eager to enjoy the thrilling competition once again. But, due to the disastrous pandemic outbreak of coronavirus, this year’s contest won’t be held as it should be.

A Long Wait

Unfortunately, fans have to wait a bit longer as the next edition of the Ryder Cup is yet to take place in 2021. According to the latest news, the tournament will be contested at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Kohler. This golf course of Wisconsin is at the top of the organizers’ preference list as a venue. Anyway, the organizers have not declared any official statement or announcement yet on this. The postponement of the Ryder cup is going to happen for the second time in history. Previously, the tournament got postponed in the year 2001 and was held in the following year.

The biggest women’s golf tournament, the Solheim Cup, is also scheduled in 2021. This tournament will go on from 4th to 6th September at Inverness Club, Toledo. After the breathtaking contest in the last edition of the Solheim Cup, fans’ expectation is at the peak. In the previous contest, Team Europe managed to beat team USA by a marginal difference of 1 point.

The Grand Two-Week Golf Festival

This year’s postponed Ryder Cup is likely to be arranged in the last part of September 2021.

Besides these, the organizers also declared the final dates of the Ryder Cup 2023. The most interesting thing is that the Solheim Cup 2023 will also take place the following week. This has been announced as a ‘Two-week festival of golf’. These two tournaments rarely take place in consecutive weeks.

The month of September in 2023 will be full of entertainment as both of these tournaments will take place in that month. The Solheim Cup 2023 will continue from 22nd to 24th September in that year. On the other hand, the Ryder Cup 2023 will take place from 29th September to 1st October. The venue for the Solheim Cup 2023 is set at Finca Cortesin in Spain. The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club will carry out the responsibility of hosting the Ryder Cup 2023. Both these countries will host the respective tournaments for the first time in history.

Generally, these two tournaments are likely to take place in opposite years, and that rule is continuing from the initial days of these tournaments. But considering the recent pandemic situation, the organizers planned to arrange these two back to back. This new initiative will delight global sports fans. That’s an astonishing and amazing fact as well. There is no doubt that the next editions of these prestigious tournaments will be hosted in grand attires.

From the initial years of the Ryder Cup, Europe has managed to win the cup eleven times. On the other side, America held the title eight times, and one was tied. In the last edition of the tournament in 2018, Europe ruled out Team USA by e17.5-10.5 score. Team Europe dominated the last game entirely, and Team USA will be looking for holding the title once more in the next game.

The CEOs of both the teams are hopeful and optimistic about winning the upcoming tournaments. Alexandra Armas, the Ladies European Tour SEO, has stated that the team is getting back to the field after a long interval. She also thinks that the consecutive tournaments will be able to engage sports fans more towards golf. She mentioned that it would be an amazing experience for the fans to enjoy the Ryder Cup right after the Solheim Cup. Fans will be amazed to enjoy back-to-back golf events.

Keith Pelley, the European Tour chief executive, is hopeful about recreating the scenario of 2018 once again. In the press conference, he also mentioned that the 2023 Ryder Cup is going to be special for the European team as the nation will be hosting that. He also thinks that the head-to-head golf competition between the USA and Europe adds more elegance to the sport. The chief executive is also optimistic regarding the ‘Two-week golf festival’. According to him, sports fans from different parts of the world will feel more connected to golf due to this exciting initiative.

Teams to Take Part

The rivalry is mainly between Britain and America. But Team Europe generally includes several players from different European countries. Mainly, those countries are-

Belgium

Germany

Italy

France

Denmark

Sweden

Both of the teams mostly include top players in the teams. Winning the Ryder Cup is a matter of reputation for both nations. The rivalry has been continuing since the initial days of the tournaments. Also, these tournaments bring up a bunch of fresh talents every year. The history and heritage of these tournaments make these special.

The global outbreak of coronavirus has impacted global sports directly. After so many days, these two major golf tournaments are taking place in the next year. Naturally, the expectations and excitement of both nations have exceeded all limits. Apart from that, the two-week golf festival will certainly be a great entertainment source for all golf lovers. Every golf lover and follower are eager to see how Team America comes back after the last game’s disastrous defeat. After a long interval, the tournaments are going to increase the adrenalin rushes of the fans indeed.