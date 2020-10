UFC 254 is in the books but the memory of that night will live on for a long time.

Robert Whittaker put himself back in the middleweight title picture with his second win in a row. Justin Gaethje made Khabib Nurmagomedov look human in the first round only to have the Russian come out in the second round and look unstoppable.

The UFC just put out their popular Fight Motion series video highlighting all of the hard-hitting action from a night of solid fights.