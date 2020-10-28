REPORT: Robbie Lawler is out of his November 21st fight with Mike Perry

Ariel Helwani shared a post on social media with undesirable news. The November 21st fireworks show that was to be Mike Perry versus Robbie Lawler is no more. According to Ariel, they are looking for a replacement for Perry who is asking for rising star Khamzat Chamaev to replace Robbie.

Anyone who tries to say that Mike isn’t fearless needs to remember that he asked for Khamzat.

The reason for Lawler’s withdrawal is injury according to all reliable sources.

Here is what Ariel Helwani shared on Instagram earlier.

Perry shared the following on Twitter.