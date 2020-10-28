McGregor celebrates rankings mediocrity

There was a time that Conor McGregor was in discussion for best in the UFC. Since losing to Nate Diaz, narrowly defeating Diaz in their second fight, and getting submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov his stock has fallen greatly. He came back earlier this year and defeated a 37 year old cowboy Cerrone and then disappeared again after his claim that he was going to be fighting multiple times in 2020. His on again, off again fighting and his be nice, be vile, and then be nice to opponents again routine is growing stale.

This isn’t really news so much as it is a statement about where Conor is right now in the fight game.

Yes! Double 1 on the pound for pound list! Awesome! #ChampChamp — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 27, 2020

Conor is number 11 in the pound for pound rankings when he should be in the top five. If his fighting was more consistent and his dedication was where it needed to be the sky is the limit. I was one of the few people who wanted to see the Irishman get a rematch with Nurmagomedov. A motivated Conor McGregor is very dangerous and it appeared that he was until it became clear that he was not.



McGregor has a clash with Dustin Poirier in January. It is a rematch of the fight they had in 2014 at UFC 178. Conor finished Dustin in the first round by TKO but “Diamond“ has 10 wins since then and one interim lightweight title as notches on his belt. Dustin beat Dan Hooker in his last fight by decision and looked strong throughout the bout. If McGregor isn’t careful Poirier may get his revenge.

What do you think of Conor’s current situation?