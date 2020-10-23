FREE: Watch Will Baker starch Danny Menjivar at HRMMA 115

We don’t usually feature amateur fights on this website but Will Baker is special. Before HRMMA 115 kicked off on Saturday, October 17 people were telling me I needed to check this kid out. The kid they were referring to was Will Baker.

When I am announcing and reading off the card a lot of times I don’t remember what I said as soon as I sit down. After Will Baker starched his opponent Danny Menjivar I assumed he was a veteran but I was way off. This is Will‘s first fight ever.

When you watch this video we think you will appreciate how impressive this victory was.