If you would have told me a few years ago that Jacob Warf would knock Josh Phelps out from the guard position I wouldn’t have believed you. Jacob is talented but he has primarily been a scrapper. He was always rugged and durable back but lacked the polish he has now.

With his technical knock out victory over Josh at HRMMA 115 this past Saturday he moves to a record of 2-0.

Check it out…