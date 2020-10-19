Watch: Jimmy Sandlin tees off on Gavin Agnew at HRMMA 115

Jimmy Sandlin has two things going for him. One he is a very promising MMA prospect and two he looks a lot like the UFC’s ‘Thug Nasty’ Bryce Mitchell.

Sandlin has the nickname ‘Sandstorm’ for a reason. He is patient and his attacks build slowly and usually end in a crescendo of punches. He is explosive in a way that you never see coming and if you need proof just ask his opponent from HRMMA 115 this past Saturday night. Gavin Agnew is no joke so when he was finished in the second round by Jimmy people took notice. A few more wins and the right set of eyes would put him in the big leagues.