Former Penn State Wrestler Signs Deal With Bellator MMA

Bellator MMA publicized the signing of Cody Law. Cody is a former Penn State wrestler, and the move represents a significant step in his career in mixed martial arts fighting. Since making his MMA debut in 2018, he's been wrestling at the college level at PSU and Pittsburgh-Johnstown. As per Tapology, Cody is 5-0 so far.

Before taking this significant step in his career, Cody has been putting in impressive performances. While at Happy Valley, he went 29-9 for two seasons. Later, he moved to second division Pitt-Johnstown, where he was an All-American as a junior. He went on to win the 157 pound D II title as a senior.

He signed a deal with First Round Management, who are also managing other great names like Bo Nickal and Jorge Masvidal. His fans should expect to see him in the Bellator ring soon. In his Instagram post, he stated that he would be making his professional debut “sometime in the next month or so.”

From his days in Division I, Cody was hell-bent in becoming a national champion. He left Penn State at a time when they were ranked as the top team in Division I. As he left, Cody reiterated the fact that he was aware they were going to win the sixth title, but his focus was on becoming an individual champion. Even though it was a difficult decision, he had to make it to pursue his dreams.

He continued his impressive run in Division II. In 2018 he was named the NCAA Division II National Champion at 157lbs. He has also received the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Super Region I Wrestler of the year 2017-2018. Cody managed a 25-1 overall performance and a 14-0 dual meet record en route to claiming his second successive Super Region I title. He also claimed the Division II National Championship at 157 lbs over Larry Bomstad of St. Cloud State with a 6-3 verdict.

His exploits at Division II also saw him pronounced as the second Most Dominant wrestler in NCAA Division II. He scooped an average of 4.36 team points per match. It took Cody two seasons at Pitt-Johnstown after moving from Penn State to reach an overall record of 55-2 and an impressive 25-0 record in dual meets. He also managed to get a spot in the All-PSAC Team for two consecutive years.

As Cody takes his Mixed Martial arts fighting career to the next level, he can no doubt get to greater heights. The founder of First Round Management, Malki Kawa, stated in his Instagram post that the label was proud of Cody as he signed what he referred to as a life-changing deal.

As Cody penned his new deal, it ushered him to what he has been fighting for all this time. He will finally get the opportunity to make his professional debut at Bellator. As fans gear up to see him step to the ring, Cody must be preparing hard not to disappoint when the time comes.