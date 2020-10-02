LOL: Masvidal shares a video on social media with Dr. Seuss looking food

Someone at The Sugar Factory is trying to give Street Jesus diabetes.

UFC megastar Jorge Masvidal shared a pretty cool video on social media. He is featured in a collaboration with The Sugar Factory and I kid you not I thought the food was fake at first. It looks like food that was made by a chef from Scooby Doo and Dr. Seuss high on something.

The Sugar Factory caters to events like weddings and parties in general and they are quite unique. The first chance I get I will be trying their rainbow pancakes just saying. I won’t ruin any of the other items they create but I do urge you to watch the video and say it along with me – please tell me he’s not going to have to cut weight soon.