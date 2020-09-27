Tony Ferguson hitting pads in shades is your Sunday moment of zen

Tony Ferguson is one of our favorite fighters and probably personalities. There are many UFC stars who move to the beat of their own drum but Tony has an entire drum set. The workout videos he sometimes shares are anything from awesome to bizarre. He shared a video recently of himself working out on what looks to be one of those mixed martial arts trainer dummies they have been selling quite a bit of. So far so good. He turns at one point and we realize that this wild man is wearing a pair of expensive sunglasses like it’s normal. That is why we love Tony. Check it out.