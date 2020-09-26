White says Jones and Adesanya could still happen

Never say never when it comes to uncle Dana.

Jon Jones vacates the light heavyweight championship. Jon Jones goes somewhat radio silent. Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face Paulo Costa this weekend at UFC 253. Dana White comes out and says Jones and Adesanya could still fight. Something tells me if Israel wins we may get a new rumor out there that the two will finally square off.

Jon could show up and present the belt to the winner of Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes. After that, if Israel Adesanya is successful we could see a challenge made. Highly unlikely, but you never know.

The only issue is that part of the appeal was that they were both holding a title belt. Regardless, here is a clip of Dana White stating it could still happen.