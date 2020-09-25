UFC 253 weigh ins greenlit championship bouts, 2 fighters miss weight

The UFC 253 weigh-ins are in the books and all championship fights have the green light. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Paulo Costa both made weight as did Jan Blachowicz and Dominick Reyes who will fight to claim the vacant light heavyweight belt.

Two fighters missed weight. Zubaira Tukhugov and Ludovit Klein both missed the featherweight limit by a whopping 4 pounds. This means they will forfeit a percentage of their purse if their opponents agree to let their fights continue.

Check out the video to see the entire weigh-in event.