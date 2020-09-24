UFC 253 face offs? Dana White’s arms grabbing attention

I never thought I would say this. Dana White’s arms are one of the most talked about items from the UFC face-offs.

Dana gets discussed a lot around fight week. His comments, his decisions and eventually something to do with President Trump. Today, next to the mammoth of a man named Paulo Costa he had one part of his body that stood out and it wasn’t his shiny bald head glowing in the Abu Dhabi sun. The man has huge arms right now.

If you had to ask us we would guess it was a beach body thing but Dana has always been about fitness. The point is that in the YouTube comments of these clips users discuss it a lot. Take a look at these biceps and tell me he is not eating horse meat like Alastair Overeem.