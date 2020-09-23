Diego Sanchez does weirdest exercises in an airport waiting area

Diego Sanchez gets more strange every time we see him in something. We thought the “yes cart wheel“ was off but ever since he started using the words “self awareness“ it’s gotten progressively weirder.

It is no secret that we are among the millions of people wondering what in the world Diego is doing with the eccentric and highly criticized “coach“ Joshua Fabia. The 38-year-old used to train at Jackson Wink and now this guy – Fabia – is giving him directions…

After watching that clip we think you will now get a better understanding for how Diego ended up doing the exercises in the video below in an airport, in public, causing people to likely practice how to laugh silently.

Here’s the video in question that Dana White shared…

Sanchez takes on Jake Matthews this Saturday at UFC 253. If he tries this in the cage he should get the DMF belt. The first letter in that acronym is for the word “dumb“ and we will let you figure out the rest.