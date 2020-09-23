Boxing Betting: Yuniel Dorticos Could Prove the Value Bet against Mairis Briedis

There’s always been a healthy interest in boxing betting, particularly when it comes to the glamour fights featuring the biggest names in the sport.

However, until the explosion in online betting, having a wager on boxing was largely restricted to predicting the fight result in most instances. In a two-way betting market (if you discount the draw), there wasn’t a great appeal for bettors in many fights if there was a short odds-on favourite.

These days that’s thankfully all changed, with most fights having a wide variety of markets available to ensure that there’s usually a value bet or two at decent boxing odds.

Mairis Briedis Vs Yuniel Dorticos

The big fight on Saturday night (September 26, 2020) is a cruiserweight bout that sees Mairis Briedis (26-1, 19 KOs) of Latvia take on the Cuban Yuniel Dorticos (24-1, 22 KOs) at the Plazamedia Broadcasting Center in Munich, Germany.

Briedis and Dorticos will be battling it out in the long-postponed final of the World Boxing Super Series’ second cruiserweight tournament that began in late 2018. In addition, Dorticos will be defending his IBF title (which he won against Andrew Tabiti in June 2019) and also looking to win the vacant Ring Magazine championship.

This looks set to be a highly competitive fight, with Briedis coming into it ranked no. 1 by The Ring, with Dorticos ranked second.

Briedis secured his place in the tournament final with Dorticos following a win over Krzysztof Glоwасkі that featured a bizarre second round.

Briedis Vs Dorticos Odds

In a very competitive market, the Fight Result betting odds sees Mairis Briedis as the marginal favourite at 4/6 (1.67) with BetVictor. The best available odds on Dorticos are 8/5 (2.60) at Betway, with the draw priced up at 20/1 (21.0) with 888sport.

If you don’t have an account with one of the aforementioned bookies or any of the numerous others covering the fight, the good news is that registering a new account with the vast majority of reputable online bookmakers invariably comes with exclusive welcome sign up offers in the form of free bets.

In the days leading up to Saturday’s fight there will be a variety of other betting markets offered by the leading bookmakers, including ‘Method of Victory’ (e.g. Briedis by KO, TKO or Disqualification), ‘Round Betting’ (naming the fighter who will win the fight as well what round the fight will end) and ‘Total Rounds (Over/Under) Betting’ (a bet on whether the fight will go past a certain number of rounds).

Dorticos, at 34 the younger man by a year, is the slight underdog going into the bout, but has a height and reach advantage and has finished an impressive 92% of his fights to date by KO. The 8/5 available with Betway on the Cuban to win the fight might just prove to be worth a flutter.