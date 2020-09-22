Nick Diaz looks shredded and lean and has fans hopeful of a return

If I had to tell a fan anything about Nick or Nate Diaz it would be that until a contract is signed, the press conferences are over, and they step into the cage nothing is set in stone. Every few months a new return rumor will surface and be shot down shortly after. If you are a Diaz brother fan it is maddening. Especially when Nick himself called out Jorge Masvidal for a fight that would surely make for an amazing event.

There have been pictures posted on Nick’s Instagram account over the past few months of him training and looking in great shape. The latest batch are admittedly pretty impressive. The words shredded and lean would most accurately describe his appearance. We can only hope that this means he will be returning sooner than later. What do you think will Diaz make the powerplay? If so, UFC is going to have to bring out the check book and raise their game.