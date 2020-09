I don’t think anyone would call UFC welterweight Colby Covington a flash in the pan or all hype anymore. He defeated former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley tonight in convincing fashion and immediately afterwards he called out current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and former teammate Jorge Masvidal.

You can say what you want about him. You can dislike him, what he says, and/or does but you cannot deny this man is a great fighter.

Check out the call outs below.