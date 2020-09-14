Ben Rothwell mows grass like only Ben Rothwell can

Ben Rothwell may be cringy on a UFC mic but he is competent in a UFC cage. The 38 year old heavyweight has an impressive record of 38 wins with only 12 losses. Ben is on a 2 fight win streak and is trying to claw his way back into the top 15.

If you don’t follow him on Instagram he really is an interesting guy and if you can get past the cringe it’s worth it. Take for example this video of him “mowing“ his lawn. I don’t think I’ve ever seen a UFC fighter do donuts on a lawnmower, crash into a branch, rip an apple off the branch, eat it, and do a wheelie as they speed away. I also don’t think Ben does anything in a conventional way. For some reason I find him extremely entertaining and genuinely funny.

Check out the big man on his lawnmower.