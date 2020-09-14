Bellator trying to make the mythic Lesnar vs Fedor fight a reality

Look man.

At some point in the past alot of MMA fans all of the sudden wanted to see Fedor Emelianenko fight Brock Lesnar. Maybe it was because of Brock’s massive frame or maybe they were long time fans from the Russian’s Pride glory days. Fedor would face real threats and then fight mismatched guys like Zuluzinho and Hong-man Choi in between. It’s the only real knock to Emelianenko’s long career other than the fact that he didn’t compete in the UFC. Brock Lesnar fits the freak show template snugly and the fight is trying to be made in Bellator. Scott Coker is a madman.

When Lesnar held the UFC heavyweight championship was when the Fedor talk escalated. UFC bar fans were certain that Brock could defeat Doctor Doom and Superman at the same time. Pride fans were sure that their Russian hero would starch the WWE star quickly. The timing to make it was terrible and there was zero chance UFC president would bring in someone who turned down his offers previously. It wasn’t to be.

Recently there have been a few rumors bubbling and swirling that were confirmed by Bellator front man Scott Coker himself. Here’s what he said about the potential Lesnar vs Emelianenko fight. (via BJ Penn.com).

Listen, you know, the situation with Brock Lesnar is I don’t even know if he’s a free agent. I don’t even know if he really wants to fight. I don’t know what his situation is.

Well Scott…we are all pretty sure not even Brock knows. Coker continued,

But I reached out and talked to them and said, ‘Hey, if Brock wants to fight Fedor, we have the guy.’ It could be the fight that never happened, right? So we’ll see what happens and we’ll see if it’s something he’s really serious about. But only Brock knows.

Scott – we just covered whether or not Brock knows. Here’s what he finished with.

But if he was available, I’m sure we could make a deal. I mean, I’d go right to our CEO Bob Bakish and I would talk to him about it and say, ‘This is a great opportunity.’ I would bring Stephen Espinoza and David Nevens in the mix because it would probably be a big commitment. But that’s a fight that would be a big piece of business as well.

That would be a huge fight to make for Bellator. Lesnar vs Fedor would sell well on pay per view as long as another marquee match-up was the co-main. Belfort vs Wand rematch? Aw, hell it’s Bellator. Don Frye vs Ken Shamrock 2 anyone?