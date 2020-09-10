WTF: Watch a douchebag beat up a small child in sparring

by

You read the title of this article correctly. In this absolutely unforgivable clip we see a man who appears to be some kind of instructor beating the crap out of a little kid in sparring gear. The douche bag in question isn’t even in uniform instead he is wearing jeans and a T-shirt. Being a father after seeing this my 20 years of mixed martial arts experience would have taken this douche bag down, choked him out , and given him a raccoon. The raccoon is a technique I learned from uncle Renzo. You choke somebody out and then black both of their eyes so they have to walk around in shame.

Watch this clip and tell me you weren’t disgusted.

Douche Alert 🚨 ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 1) 2 videos of @helal_gapr kicking the crap out of kids on the mat ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 2)Facebook (3) IG (4) Feel free to reach out to contact this gentleman to schedule any “private lessons” you would like. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ 5) Letter from the Egyptian Wushu Kung-Fu federation stating that they are not going to seek any further action against this coach but will be helping him become a certified coach. If you disagree with that decision call them at (+20 1007324999) ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ @iskaworldhq since you all have worked with this organization for collaborated events perhaps it would be a good thing to take a stand on this as well. ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Thanks to @m.o.hindawy for translating and thank you to @kingleduc & @frankboxingcoach for bringing this to my attention ➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖ Thank you as well to @killcliff @fujimatco @freezesleeve @knuckle_sammys for helping me always fight the good fight.

