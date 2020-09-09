Watch: Angela Hill cuts her braids and rocks the afro

We are big Angela Hill fans here. The UFC strawweight is charismatic, tough, and by all appearances very friendly. Oh, and she has swag for days.

Angela very recently decided she was going to cut her braids herself and she stopped midway to pay tribute to the late Rick James. In a later video she was rocking the Afro again signing a poster that featured herself and her next opponent, Michelle Waterson prominently.

Here is the braid cutting, Rick James tribute video.

Here is a video of her signing the poster and rocking that Afro.

The pair of them go to war on September 12, this Saturday.