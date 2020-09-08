Retired McGregor calls out the slap brothers

I wish people would retire, let us say goodbye and remember their work, and stay retired.

Over the past few days a picture surfaced of a ripped fan favorite Nick Diaz and there were rumors going around, most intentionally spread about Nick returning to action in 2021. Every time we hear this there is always a little voice in our head telling us do not get our hopes up. Enter “retired“ Irish UFC megastar Conor McGregor.

It didn’t take long for him to poke the snake. His well-known feud with Nick‘s brother Nate already had the fire going before he just threw gas on it. A trilogy fight between Conor and Nate has been just around the corner in the rumor sections ever since they last squared off in 2016. Just a reminder folks that it’s 2020.

If Nick really does return and if Jorge Masvidal doesn’t finally get that dream match we want with him then maybe we will get what would only be absolute fireworks. Conor versus Nate‘s big bad older brother Nick. This is all probably just another publicity stunt by McGregor I’m sure but you never know.

Here is the tweet in question.