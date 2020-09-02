Woodley is very happy training with Gamebred

Seeing former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley happy is almost as rare as seeing Nick Diaz smiling. It happens but not a lot because they are both serious dudes.

Woodley has a fight with bitter rival Colby Covington coming up and to prepare for it he has Covington’s ex teammate Jorge Masvidal in his camp. From what Tyron is saying his presence is for more than just sparring. He stated that he was keeping him honest, focused on making weight, and helping him in every way that he can. He was also very complementary of Jorge and how far he’s come.

Check out the clip below courtesy of ESPN MMA.

Woodley fight Covington on September 19.