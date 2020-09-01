Leon Edwards calls Masvidal a p**sy and scoffs at BMF Diaz 2 bout

So the stay at home situation during this coronavirus outbreak has made everybody crazy. Including Leon Edwards.

When the news broke that Jorge Masvidal might be fighting Nate Diaz again instead of a rematch with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman or another top contender some people were not impressed. And by some people we are talking about Leon Edwards…and probably Colby Covington but he hasn’t run his mouth yet. Don’t worry, it’s coming.

Edwards put out a tweet that was pretty harsh. He has been aggressive in the past but this one, this one might get him served a three-piece with a soda on the side. Masvidal will be doing the serving. Remember this?

There is definitely some bad blood still circulating through their veins and if for some reason they can’t make the Diaz fight happen then Edwards would be the best choice possible. Here’s the tweet.

Could have fought number 3, yet chose to fight number 12. Eventually this pussy will fight me, I’m all for money fights but watching two journey men go at it again when it wasn’t even competitive is a joke. And this is the "BMF" 😂 — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 1, 2020

Ouch