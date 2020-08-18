Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez wants the UK to fight vs. Billy Joe Saunders

There are plans to have the WBA middleweight king and the fourth division world champion to return to the ring for the first time this year. Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is planning to fight the UK fight against Billy Joe Saunders or Callum Smith, as he’s set to expand his brand. The Mexican is scheduled to return to the ring on September 12th, taking on the unknown opponent.

Canelo is keen on reaching more fans, as clashes between Britain's Billy Joe Saunders and Callum have been mooted. The Canelo professional boxing loss came at the hands of the undefeated Floyd Mayweather back in 2013, as hundreds of betting sites UK offered odds on the match.

According to the golden boy promotions president Gomez talked with boxing social, Canelo wants to expand his brand and his likeness. That will be sensational if he wins the fight in the UK. They have held conversations about the same and talk about the battle in Japan. The plan in place right now for Canelo is to fight outside of the United States.

According to golden boys president Gomez, the fight outside us is going to create a market for himself. Before the world pandemic, there were rumors that Canelo wanted to fight Saunders, but the disease put everything on halt.

Gomez is hopeful about the highly anticipated bout will happen in the future. He added that the deal is already finalized, and they are all for it. According to him, he is not sure whether Billy Joe is going to fight for the rest of the year. But if the fight can take place in the future, it can be a very high fight. They are all world-class fighters and the kind of fighters that Canelo wants to fight.

Match room boxing chief Hearn believes that the Mexican fighter wants to crack at smith, but September 12th date may be tricky considering mike Tyson exhibition is scheduled for then. According to Hearn, Canelo liked the Callum Smith fight because he is the super champion and also the ring magazine champion. Canelo is on paper the number one super middleweight in the division.

There is a feeling that Canelo would like to fight Callum, and it would be an honor to share the ring with him.

The last fight for Canelo was against Sergey Kovalev. Canelo finished Kovalev in the eleventh round. Saunders also last fought in November 2019, where he finished Marcelo Esteban coceres in the eleventh round. The United States hosted the fight between the two boxers.

The fixture had been speculated for several months, but it appears the official communication is not far off following the breakthrough, according to talk sport Michael Benson.

Canelo has favored Cinco de Mayo weekends for fights during his career; notching wins over the likes of Amir Khan, Julio Cesar, Shane Mosley, and most recently, Daniel Jacobs. The main reason why there has been a lot of delays in the fight is the payouts.