Kavanagh’s Straight Blast Gym in Ireland looks like coronavirus soup

Before anybody attacks me I just want to say that even if testing was being done… this… This is insane.

Coach Kavanagh, better known as Conor McGregor‘s coach, shared a video on Instagram that blew quite a few of us away. Straight Blast Gym is open for business at full capacity. 51 students within feet of each other, some of them inches, were all seen shadowboxing and moving about. This gym is in Ireland and the case numbers are different but seeing that there is a deadly coronavirus outbreak going on this doesn’t seem smart. What are your thoughts? Video below.