Ways You Can Increase Your Sexual Stamina

If you’re looking to increase your sexual stamina, you’re not alone. Many men are searching for ways to boost their sexual performance and last longer in bed. This can include improving existing problems or finding new ways to satisfy your partner.

Keep reading to find some of the easiest, most effective ways to improve your performance and enjoy your sex life to the fullest.

Break a Sweat

Erections happen when the blood flow to the penis increases, which means your cardiovascular health and your sexual health are closely linked. If you’re out of shape, then chances are you won’t last very long in bed.

One of the best ways to boost your sexual stamina is through regular cardiovascular exercise. Getting just 30 minutes of exercise a day can improve your cardiovascular health and, in turn, enhance your sexual performance and libido.

Fill up on Fruits and Vegetables

As we’ve mentioned above, your cardiovascular health can directly affect your performance in bed. Now, as you may already know, high cholesterol is one of the most common causes of heart disease, and one of the best ways to reduce your cholesterol levels is by eating high-fiber foods like fresh fruits and vegetables.

That way, you can improve your blood circulation and maintain firm erections for longer. Bananas, for example, can help lower your blood pressure, while onions and garlic can increase your blood flow.

Eat More Healthy Fats

Increasing your intake of healthy fats and omega-3 fatty acids can also improve your cardiovascular health and, consequently, boost your sexual stamina. Such foods include fatty fish like salmon, halibut, tuna, and herring.

Other foods like eggs, avocados, nuts, seeds, and kidney beans are high in B vitamins that can balance hormone levels and help nerves transmit signals from the brain to the penis faster.

Use a Delay Spray

If you’re dealing with premature ejaculation (PE), you might ejaculate within minutes or seconds after penetration or even during foreplay. Understandably, this can be quite frustrating for both you and your partner.

While PE is very common (one in three men will experience PE at some point in life), it can take a major toll on your sex life when it occurs regularly. Applying delay spray for men to your penis can help prevent PE by slightly desensitizing penile tissue during intercourse, allowing you to last long enough to bring your partner to orgasm. Although they reduce your sensitivity during sex, delay sprays don’t affect your sexual enjoyment.

Manage Stress

Stress can adversely affect your overall well-being and your sexual health is no exception. It increases blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which affects your sexual desire and performance, making it difficult for you to maintain an erection or reach orgasm.

How you handle that stress can have a huge impact on your libido. Talking to your partner about your worries can take some of the pressure off and calm you down. Exercising regularly can also reduce your stress and improve your health, which, in turn, will help boost your sexual stamina.

Kick Bad Habits

If you’re serious about increasing your sexual stamina, then you need to start taking accountability for your daily habits. Excessive drinking, smoking, and not getting enough sleep are all bad habits that could adversely affect your sexual performance. While studies suggest that a glass of red wine can improve blood circulation, consuming too much alcohol can decrease your stamina.

Smoking, on the other hand, can narrow blood vessels, which has been linked to impotence. As for the lack of quality sleep, it impairs your body’s ability to produce enough testosterone to support healthy erections because most of your testosterone is released when you’re sleeping. Replacing those habits with good ones will go a long way in boosting your libido and sexual performance.

Fly Solo

Last but not least, if you aren’t lasting as long as you’d like in bed, you might want to “fly solo” from time to time. Masturbating more frequently can improve your longevity in bed, but be sure not to rush through it otherwise, you might end up decreasing the time you last in bed.

If you feel that you’re about to orgasm, slow down or stop altogether and wait a few seconds before you continue. Changing up your masturbation technique by focusing more on full-body arousal can also help.

Incorporating just one of these tips into your regular routine could improve your sexual performance, so imagine what applying all of them could do! It goes without saying that if you have erectile dysfunction or any other diagnosed disorders, you should talk to your doctor about how you can increase your sexual stamina, as you might need medical treatment.

Finally, keep in mind that your sexual performance depends on your cardiovascular health, so you need to make sure your circulatory system is in optimal shape. Basically, anything that’s good for your heart is good for your sexual health.